QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $75.09 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $185,098 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

