QCR (QCRH) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised QCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. QCR has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 20.84%. analysts expect that QCR will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QCR by 82.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QCR by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 23.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 214,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

