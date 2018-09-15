Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Uni Select Inc Decreased by National Bank Financial (UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Uni Select in a report released on Tuesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$595.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.54 million. Uni Select had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.92.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$21.09 on Thursday. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$18.48 and a 52 week high of C$29.10.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

