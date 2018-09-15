Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Brink’s Reduced by Imperial Capital (BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Brink’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of BCO opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 498.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

