Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for First Horizon National Corp Issued By FIG Partners (FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a report released on Wednesday, September 12th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.95 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.74%.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

FHN stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other news, Chairman D Bryan Jordan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 611,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,136.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 639,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,637,134.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,352,400. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 559.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,480,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588,072 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $44,083,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 32.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,069,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,494 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $26,997,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $19,940,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

