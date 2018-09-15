PWR Coin (PWR) One Day Volume Hits $74.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $74.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.02936497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00589134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00029388 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021782 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035174 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00851868 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017629 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,933,476,110 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

