Putnam Investments LLC Sells 4,013,277 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013,277 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $149,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 322,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 195,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,974,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $11,808,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LYV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens set a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

