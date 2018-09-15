Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,177,066 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177,066 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock worth $133,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,386 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 212,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.