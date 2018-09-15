Putnam Investments LLC Has $115.63 Million Position in W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,893 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $115,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $77.37.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 84.83%. The company had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

