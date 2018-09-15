Putnam Investments LLC Buys 730,488 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,255,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,488 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Kinder Morgan worth $163,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 127,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 220,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $263,878.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

