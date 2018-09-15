Prologis (PLD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past year. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Prologis recently purchased a Pepsi bottling plant warehouse in Rainier Valley in a bid to strengthen its last-mile asset portfolio. Notably, the industrial real estate market is enjoying elevated demand for logistics infrastructure amid e-commerce boom, recovering economy and job market, as well as healthy manufacturing environment. Given Prologis’ solid capacity, it remains well poised to capitalize on this trend. Also, its acquisition of DCT Industrial will be conducive to FFO. However, with rising supply of industrial real estate space, there is lesser scope for robust rent and occupancy growth.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. Prologis has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $443,790.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,268.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6,714.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

