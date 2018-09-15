Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $454.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. research analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 target price on City Office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

