Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,378 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 68.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 66,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,007,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Macy’s stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $74,851.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

