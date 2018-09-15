Private Advisor Group LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,514,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,631,000 after buying an additional 692,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,989,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,797,000 after buying an additional 641,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,238.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $19,785,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 113,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $974.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

