Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,521 Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

BRX opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.