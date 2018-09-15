Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.57. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.17 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Pra Group news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $50,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 7,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,974.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,484. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Pra Group by 242.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.