PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (PPH) Increases Dividend to GBX 16 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.93) on Friday. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 755 ($9.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,180 ($15.37).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPH shares. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.70) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, leases, develops, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates a portfolio of 39 owned, co-owned, leased, managed, and franchised hotels with a total of approximately 9,000 rooms under the Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts or art'otel and brands.

