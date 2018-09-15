Powercoin Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (PWR)

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Powercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Powercoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Powercoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Powercoin

Powercoin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. The official website for Powercoin is pwr-coin.com . Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling Powercoin

Powercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

