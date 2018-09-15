PointState Capital LP Purchases New Position in Braskem SA ADR Class A (BAK)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Braskem SA ADR Class A (NYSE:BAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Braskem SA ADR Class A by 1,207.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 71,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. HSBC raised Braskem SA ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

NYSE:BAK opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Braskem SA ADR Class A has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

Braskem SA ADR Class A (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Braskem SA ADR Class A had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 4.98%. equities research analysts forecast that Braskem SA ADR Class A will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem SA ADR Class A Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

