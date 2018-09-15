PointState Capital LP Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

PointState Capital LP trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 99.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,960,744 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,097,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,343,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $769,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and sold 451,184 shares worth $65,021,825. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 349.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

