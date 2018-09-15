Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,104,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,642,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.15). analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

