Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,104,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,642,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Shares of EIDX stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $24.75.
Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.15). analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eidos Therapeutics
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
