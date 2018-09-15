Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $138,000 Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 59,864 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 114,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

