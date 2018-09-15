Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,569 Southern Co (SO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $43.90 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

