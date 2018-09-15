Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 292,900 Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 292,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 51.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

CUTR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.32 million, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.27. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 15.67%. analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Cutera news, insider James A. Reinstein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,822.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

