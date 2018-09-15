Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.34 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 378,828 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

