PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackline Inc (BL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 52,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $56.59 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Blackline news, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,229,352.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,226.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,033. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

