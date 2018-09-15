PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Omnicell worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Omnicell by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,513,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 518,824 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $73.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $383,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,697.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $213,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,741 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

