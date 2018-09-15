PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,258 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,838,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,991,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after buying an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $31.39 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

