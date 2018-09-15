PlayerCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (PLACO)

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, PlayerCoin has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One PlayerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PlayerCoin has a market capitalization of $13,741.00 and $0.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayerCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00155916 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.71 or 0.06344474 BTC.

PlayerCoin Coin Profile

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official website is www.playercoin.world . PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.