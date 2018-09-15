Playags Inc (AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Playags’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playags will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playags.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Playags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Playags in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

AGS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. Playags has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $177,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Playags during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Playags during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playags during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Playags during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

