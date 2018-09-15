Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.31.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.