Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $282,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,977,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,924,000 after purchasing an additional 174,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,740,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,116,000 after purchasing an additional 317,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,094 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,037,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,960 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.70 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

