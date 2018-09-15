Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $271.25 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.67 and a fifty-two week high of $313.37. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $512,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $2,956,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,820 shares of company stock worth $64,777,341. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

