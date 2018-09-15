Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,951. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

