PG&E (PCG) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 target price on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised PG&E from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised PG&E from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PG&E from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.69.

PG&E stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PG&E has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $52,001.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of PG&E by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 182,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1,487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 458,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

