Petroshale (PSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Petroshale (CVE:PSH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Petroshale stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. Petroshale has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$2.50.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.17 million for the quarter.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

