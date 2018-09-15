PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Short Interest Update

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,811,203 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 11,177,036 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,782,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

