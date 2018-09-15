PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

PepsiCo stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

