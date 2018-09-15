Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $659.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. equities research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $62,407.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $533,116. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 69.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 135,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

