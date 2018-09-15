PEAK6 Investments L.P. Takes Position in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kadant by 8.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 831.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $104.65 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

