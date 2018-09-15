PEAK6 Investments L.P. Has $244,000 Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 148.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

