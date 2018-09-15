PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) CFO Frank Perez Acquires 1,353 Shares

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) CFO Frank Perez acquired 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $20,064.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDLB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

