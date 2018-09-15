Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Decreased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $510,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 332,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 332,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 60,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,403,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

