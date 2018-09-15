Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,230,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,689,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 995,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,339,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4,317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,449 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $428,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $537,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,559 shares of company stock worth $17,599,054 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $74.38 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

