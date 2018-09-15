Partner Investment Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Partner Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,389 shares of company stock worth $5,995,012 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $68.42 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

