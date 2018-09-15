Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PGRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $16.61.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.