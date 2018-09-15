Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,188 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.0% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 251,097 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 41.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 152,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 28.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

