Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 10,235 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 1,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,473,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $940,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 368,640 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $45,007,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 978,777 shares of company stock worth $121,566,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

