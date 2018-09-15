Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 20,155 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $84,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,825.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

