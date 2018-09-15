Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Short Interest Update

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,040,812 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 14,554,131 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Shares of PTN stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Palatin Technologies had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 155.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 771.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $746,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,276 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $355,000.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.